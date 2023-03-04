Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $797,000 Stock Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after buying an additional 1,507,513 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 85,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,180,879.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

ABCL opened at $8.38 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

