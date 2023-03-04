Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $803,000 Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Kennametal by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kennametal by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,632,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,605,000 after acquiring an additional 736,816 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kennametal by 945.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 116,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 105,368 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Kennametal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 109,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $29.19 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

