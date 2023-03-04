Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $817,000 Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 671,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after buying an additional 340,844 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

