Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $840,000 Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,013 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Canada Goose by 27.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 99.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,541 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 18.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 80,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $19.41 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $28.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Canada Goose Company Profile
Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.
