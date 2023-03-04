Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 297.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $195.26 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $196.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.49). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $353.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

