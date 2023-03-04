Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $870,000 Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,235 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCN. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 4.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 109.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 644.4% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,462,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,149 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCN stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.75 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.37.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

