Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 682,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,636,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,213,770.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.72 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

