Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,142 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 195,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 37,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 220,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 418,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 134,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

Ultrapar Participações Announces Dividend

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.