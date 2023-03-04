Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 152.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 240,973 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,242,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 104,649 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 96,375 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 57,164 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMST shares. StockNews.com upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

