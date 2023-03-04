Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 44.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 13.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 64,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Workiva by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $92.65 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -53.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,843.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,249 shares of company stock worth $3,210,471. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

