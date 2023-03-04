Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 761.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $711,452.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,370,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 20,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $711,452.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,370,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $242,791.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,156.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,640. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

