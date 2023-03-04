Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $761,000 in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 23.0% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 158,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after buying an additional 29,657 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 292.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 2.2% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Plexus by 0.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.51.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

