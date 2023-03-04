Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $783,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,601,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $213.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.40. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

