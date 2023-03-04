Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $820,000 in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Fox Factory by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

Fox Factory Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $122.74 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Articles

