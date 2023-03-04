Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,885 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 106,199 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 896,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 96,732.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after buying an additional 749,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2,684.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,182 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,198,000 after buying an additional 718,422 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 484.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 573,627 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after buying an additional 475,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 56.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after buying an additional 398,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

FL stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.21. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 36.45%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

