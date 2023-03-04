Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,662 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,882,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,910,000 after acquiring an additional 763,501 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,258,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Redfin to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman bought 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,134.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman bought 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,134.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RDFN opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.19. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $863.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.22.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

