Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 38,388 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,145,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,574,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,335,000 after acquiring an additional 215,603 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,678,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,901,000 after acquiring an additional 180,542 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,630,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

