Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 28,082 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,082 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,375 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 421,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Down 0.6 %

BSBR opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

