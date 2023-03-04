Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 3,196 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.25 million, a PE ratio of 190.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.27. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $36.14.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

