Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 8,616 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $78,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 53.3% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $3,847,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,914,235.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evolent Health Stock Performance

EVH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.