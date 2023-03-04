Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of TLH stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.23. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $143.15.
