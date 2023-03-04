Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 16,540 Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $160,068,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 76.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,218,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,063,000 after purchasing an additional 963,811 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Azenta Stock Up 1.1 %

Azenta stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

