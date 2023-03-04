Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 75,052 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 75,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the third quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 184,790.0% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 126.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 223,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 125,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 alerts:

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRON opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.