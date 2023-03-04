Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $813.19 million, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 2.42. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Precision Drilling from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

