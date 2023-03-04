Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Price Performance

IGT stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.85. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $27.82.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

