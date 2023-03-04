Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 199,453 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,453 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Stock Up 9.5 %

Farfetch stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTCH. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

