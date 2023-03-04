Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 23,369 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,369 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWD. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 152.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWD opened at $36.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $40.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Company Profile

