Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 292 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Chewy by 43.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chewy by 24.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chewy to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

CHWY opened at $40.30 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of -806.00, a PEG ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,258,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $1,592,130.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,120 shares in the company, valued at $12,371,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,958 shares of company stock worth $10,171,541 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

