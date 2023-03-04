Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 37,662 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 37,662 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PVH. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth $121,380,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PVH by 728.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,965,000 after purchasing an additional 926,680 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 119.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 894,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,043,000 after purchasing an additional 486,888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 7,668.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 421,839 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co acquired a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth $21,488,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.65.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading

