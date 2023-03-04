Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,346 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $173.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.07. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $176.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.