Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 999 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after buying an additional 589,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 188,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBIN opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at $917,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

