Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 289,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

NYSE:TKC opened at $4.07 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

