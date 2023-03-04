Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ABG stock opened at $238.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.86. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $253.67.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,008.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $6,775,133. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.