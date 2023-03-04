Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

HURN has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN stock opened at $80.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.07. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

