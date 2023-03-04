Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

NYSE IIPR opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.36. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $211.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 27.14 and a quick ratio of 24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

