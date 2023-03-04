Insider Buying: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Buys 171,709 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 171,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $2,087,981.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,667,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 362,114 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $4,526,425.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 31,514 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $425,123.86.

On Monday, December 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 182,461 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $2,454,100.45.

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $22.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 11.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

