Insider Selling: Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Sells 4,754 Shares of Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Atkore Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Atkore alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Atkore by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,305,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,571,000 after purchasing an additional 165,933 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,592,000 after acquiring an additional 186,123 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,898,000 after acquiring an additional 170,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atkore by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Atkore by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,685 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atkore Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.