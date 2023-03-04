Insider Selling: Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) EVP Sells 36,975 Shares of Stock

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 115.32%.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,303,000 after acquiring an additional 315,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,540,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,924,000 after acquiring an additional 229,754 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,077,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,018,000 after acquiring an additional 276,416 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,134 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.