Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 54,790 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 54,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $905,678.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,649.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, John Bicket sold 10,943 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $165,786.45.

On Tuesday, February 7th, John Bicket sold 47,868 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $718,498.68.

On Thursday, January 19th, John Bicket sold 18,447 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $228,373.86.

On Tuesday, January 17th, John Bicket sold 48,976 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $604,853.60.

On Thursday, January 12th, John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $262,682.84.

On Tuesday, January 10th, John Bicket sold 23,877 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,391.65.

Samsara Trading Up 15.4 %

NYSE IOT opened at $19.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. Equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lmdagg L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,923,000. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.7% in the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,326,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after buying an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

