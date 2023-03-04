Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,089,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $116,229.20.

On Thursday, December 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $149,553.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,175,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,225 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $36,051.75.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

