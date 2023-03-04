Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 37,316 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director James T. Treace sold 37,316 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $803,786.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 974,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,982,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance
Shares of TMCI stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
See Also
