Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 37,316 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director James T. Treace sold 37,316 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $803,786.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 974,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,982,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

About Treace Medical Concepts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after purchasing an additional 86,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

