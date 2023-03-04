InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) CFO Sells $766,175.22 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
InterDigital Price Performance
IDCC stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $74.74.
InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 20.47%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on IDCC. William Blair began coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on InterDigital in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
InterDigital Company Profile
InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.
