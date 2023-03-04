InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) CFO Sells $766,175.22 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IDCC stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $74.74.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 20.47%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in InterDigital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in InterDigital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDCC. William Blair began coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on InterDigital in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

