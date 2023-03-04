Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $102,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

