Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Position Trimmed by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,712,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEF opened at $67.29 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.44.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

