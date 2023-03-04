Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO Sells $931,471.38 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $2,038,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.