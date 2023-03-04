iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,751 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,391.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,574,000 after purchasing an additional 383,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $90.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.00. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.