iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,690 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 131.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 130.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 1,556.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the third quarter valued at $334,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $25.97.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.