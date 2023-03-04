iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,890 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 433.3% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

