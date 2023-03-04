KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,512 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About KB Financial Group

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Featured Articles

