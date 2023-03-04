Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Director Sells $3,330,000.00 in Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,275.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Krystal Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.18. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $89.59.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.
About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.