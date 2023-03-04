Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Director Sells $3,330,000.00 in Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,275.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.18. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRYS. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

